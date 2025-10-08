 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20305235 Edited 8 October 2025 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
small bugfixes:

- 2 ranked dailies now works as intended
- game breaking splash bug with the splash trap fixed

currently working on:

- possibility of multiple trinkets (perhaps you'll get them from the blackmarket merchant?
- heroes
- putting units to their categories: eg. figher, mysic, military

among other interesting things.

I'll keep on smashing out the bugs, please inform me if you find any!

- Docrage

Changed files in this update

Depot 3834131
  • Loading history…
