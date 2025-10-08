small bugfixes:



- 2 ranked dailies now works as intended

- game breaking splash bug with the splash trap fixed



currently working on:



- possibility of multiple trinkets (perhaps you'll get them from the blackmarket merchant?

- heroes

- putting units to their categories: eg. figher, mysic, military



among other interesting things.



I'll keep on smashing out the bugs, please inform me if you find any!



- Docrage