small bugfixes:
- 2 ranked dailies now works as intended
- game breaking splash bug with the splash trap fixed
currently working on:
- possibility of multiple trinkets (perhaps you'll get them from the blackmarket merchant?
- heroes
- putting units to their categories: eg. figher, mysic, military
among other interesting things.
I'll keep on smashing out the bugs, please inform me if you find any!
- Docrage
Update Notes For 8th of October
Update notes via Steam Community
