Hey everyone,

We have just deployed a new patch for Hard Bullet, applying a fix for the Unity Engine vulnerability.

📜Patch Notes

Applied Express Unity Platform Protection Patch. Earlier today, we became aware of a security vulnerability in the Unity Engine, which this update addresses. No extra steps are needed from your side, just make sure to update your game!

