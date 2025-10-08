General
Fixed some mistakes in texts and translations.
Balance
Buffed the damage percentage of the Beast set from (20%/50%) to (20%/60%).
Fixed the poison applied by the Poison Traps skill from 5 to 10.
Fixed the armor given by the Basic Training skill from 3 to 5.
Bugfixes
Behemoth Head now correctly gives 10% Damage Amplification.
Fixed a bug that cause items to sometimes drop on an already in use slot.
Fixed a bug that caused the Unstoppable Mythic set (given by the Fated Sword) to not work on Forest-kin Assassins.
Fixed a bug that caused an Area to be skipped after spamming the button to go to the next one.
Fixed a bug that enabled the player to attack the boss slightly sooner than intended, causing its health bar to not disappear if it died from the attack.
Changed files in this update