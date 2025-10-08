Fixed the armor given by the Basic Training skill from 3 to 5.

Fixed the poison applied by the Poison Traps skill from 5 to 10.

Buffed the damage percentage of the Beast set from (20%/50%) to (20%/60%).

Behemoth Head now correctly gives 10% Damage Amplification.

Fixed a bug that cause items to sometimes drop on an already in use slot.

Fixed a bug that caused the Unstoppable Mythic set (given by the Fated Sword) to not work on Forest-kin Assassins.

Fixed a bug that caused an Area to be skipped after spamming the button to go to the next one.