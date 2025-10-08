 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20305119 Edited 8 October 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General

  • Fixed some mistakes in texts and translations.

Balance

  • Buffed the damage percentage of the Beast set from (20%/50%) to (20%/60%).

  • Fixed the poison applied by the Poison Traps skill from 5 to 10.

  • Fixed the armor given by the Basic Training skill from 3 to 5.

Bugfixes

  • Behemoth Head now correctly gives 10% Damage Amplification.

  • Fixed a bug that cause items to sometimes drop on an already in use slot.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the Unstoppable Mythic set (given by the Fated Sword) to not work on Forest-kin Assassins.

  • Fixed a bug that caused an Area to be skipped after spamming the button to go to the next one.

  • Fixed a bug that enabled the player to attack the boss slightly sooner than intended, causing its health bar to not disappear if it died from the attack.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3410181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link