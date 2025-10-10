 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20305063 Edited 10 October 2025 – 14:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Rider!

We fixed the Unity vulnerability that was recently discovered.

Until the next patch, here are some known bugs:
  • Barbarian can't be customized
  • Barbarian skill doesn't trigger correctly


We're working on it and a new patch is coming

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2337941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link