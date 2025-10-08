 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20304939
We’ve patched a Unity security issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows talesshop puzzle 테일즈샵 퍼즐 Content Depot 1161161
Windows DLC 1175220 talesshop puzzle 테일즈샵퍼즐 - 미래의 여친님이 나에게 인사를 건네왔다 OST (1175220) 개의 디포 Depot 1175220
Windows DLC 1175221 talesshop puzzle 테일즈샵퍼즐 - 죽어버린 별의 넋두리 더미 (1175221) 개의 디포 Depot 1175221
Windows DLC 1175223 talesshop puzzle 테일즈샵퍼즐 - 섬광천사 리토나 리리셰 OST (1175223) 개의 디포 Depot 1175223
Windows DLC 1247320 talesshop puzzle 테일즈샵퍼즐 - 죽어버린 별의 넋두리 드씨 (1247320) 개의 디포 Depot 1247320
