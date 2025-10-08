Fixes
Fixed text alignment issues in the main menu.
Fixed a bug where the VO and animation response to “When did you last see Alex?” didn’t play in Shannon’s dialogue.
Fixed an issue where the camera could end up too low after exiting Investigation Mode.
Fixed stretching blood textures on Pugs’ corpse.
Fixed a bug where Investigation Mode VFX remained visible when switching to Camera Mode.
Fixed a bug that caused overlapping minigame screens when playing the fingerprint minigame before chemical analysis.
Fixed an issue where UI interaction required pressing Tab after completing any minigame.
Fixed a visual bug that caused trailing artefacts on the scrolling samples in the chemical analysis minigame.
Improvements & Changes
Removed idle camera sway from the photo camera system.
Morgan’s body is now hidden when the photo camera is active.
Changed the keybind for entering/exiting Investigation Mode from I → T.
Increased the proximity requirement to Hughes before he begins moving again.
Improved UX feedback for correct chemical analysis drops.
Added SFX for correct and incorrect chemical analysis placements.
Moved Shannon Mapes and the police officer to new positions.
Rebuilt lighting across multiple scenes for improved visuals.
New Features
Added a system where certain evidence can only be seen in Investigation Mode (similar to an x-ray vision mechanic).
Added a requirement to be looking directly at body evidence to interact with it during Investigation Mode.
Added a flashlight system.
