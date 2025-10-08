Fixed text alignment issues in the main menu.

Fixed a bug where the VO and animation response to “When did you last see Alex?” didn’t play in Shannon’s dialogue.

Fixed an issue where the camera could end up too low after exiting Investigation Mode.

Fixed stretching blood textures on Pugs’ corpse.

Fixed a bug where Investigation Mode VFX remained visible when switching to Camera Mode.

Fixed a bug that caused overlapping minigame screens when playing the fingerprint minigame before chemical analysis.

Fixed an issue where UI interaction required pressing Tab after completing any minigame.