8 October 2025 Build 20304813 Edited 8 October 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed text alignment issues in the main menu.

  • Fixed a bug where the VO and animation response to “When did you last see Alex?” didn’t play in Shannon’s dialogue.

  • Fixed an issue where the camera could end up too low after exiting Investigation Mode.

  • Fixed stretching blood textures on Pugs’ corpse.

  • Fixed a bug where Investigation Mode VFX remained visible when switching to Camera Mode.

  • Fixed a bug that caused overlapping minigame screens when playing the fingerprint minigame before chemical analysis.

  • Fixed an issue where UI interaction required pressing Tab after completing any minigame.

  • Fixed a visual bug that caused trailing artefacts on the scrolling samples in the chemical analysis minigame.

Improvements & Changes

  • Removed idle camera sway from the photo camera system.

  • Morgan’s body is now hidden when the photo camera is active.

  • Changed the keybind for entering/exiting Investigation Mode from IT.

  • Increased the proximity requirement to Hughes before he begins moving again.

  • Improved UX feedback for correct chemical analysis drops.

  • Added SFX for correct and incorrect chemical analysis placements.

  • Moved Shannon Mapes and the police officer to new positions.

  • Rebuilt lighting across multiple scenes for improved visuals.

New Features

  • Added a system where certain evidence can only be seen in Investigation Mode (similar to an x-ray vision mechanic).

  • Added a requirement to be looking directly at body evidence to interact with it during Investigation Mode.

  • Added a flashlight system.

