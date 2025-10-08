 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20304772 Edited 8 October 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update content is currently only available in Chinese full version, not including Demo version and English version. The translation optimization of the English version is also being continuously updated. We promise to follow up as soon as possible in subsequent updates.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1970451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link