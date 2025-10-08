Gameplay:
Added new mid boss wave to wave 25
Added multibullet formations: Line, Row, Double Line and Chaos
Increased burn damage and duration on Fire Bolt
Changed the starting setup, now you get 1 projectile in each side cannon and 6 1 star components and one 2 star component in the main weapon
As enemies are frozen they generate resistance to it making the freeze effect weaker, and coming back over time
Performance
Improved performance of projectiles
Improved performance of animations
Pierce effects no longer spawn if there are too many projectiles to improve performance
Bug FIxes
Wall teleport now works no matter how big the projectile is
Explosions damage radius was twice as big as it should have been
Fires no longer keep burning when an enemy is destroyed
Explosions sometimes triggered multiple times when a projectile was destroyed
Freeze effects now add to freeze time instead of all freezes running concurrently
