Gameplay:

As enemies are frozen they generate resistance to it making the freeze effect weaker, and coming back over time

Changed the starting setup, now you get 1 projectile in each side cannon and 6 1 star components and one 2 star component in the main weapon

Increased burn damage and duration on Fire Bolt

Added new mid boss wave to wave 25

Performance

Pierce effects no longer spawn if there are too many projectiles to improve performance

Bug FIxes

Wall teleport now works no matter how big the projectile is

Explosions damage radius was twice as big as it should have been

Fires no longer keep burning when an enemy is destroyed

Explosions sometimes triggered multiple times when a projectile was destroyed