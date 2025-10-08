 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20304750 Edited 8 October 2025 – 15:09:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Added new mid boss wave to wave 25

  • Added multibullet formations: Line, Row, Double Line and Chaos

  • Increased burn damage and duration on Fire Bolt

  • Changed the starting setup, now you get 1 projectile in each side cannon and 6 1 star components and one 2 star component in the main weapon

  • As enemies are frozen they generate resistance to it making the freeze effect weaker, and coming back over time

Performance

  • Improved performance of projectiles

  • Improved performance of animations

  • Pierce effects no longer spawn if there are too many projectiles to improve performance

Bug FIxes

  • Wall teleport now works no matter how big the projectile is

  • Explosions damage radius was twice as big as it should have been

  • Fires no longer keep burning when an enemy is destroyed

  • Explosions sometimes triggered multiple times when a projectile was destroyed

  • Freeze effects now add to freeze time instead of all freezes running concurrently

Changed files in this update

Depot 3923801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link