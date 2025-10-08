 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20304728 Edited 8 October 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We just added 6 new skins to the drop pool, so now is a great time to open some cases and start collecting them!

The number of skins added in each rarity are:

  • Rare - 4

  • Epic - 2

I'll let you find out for yourself what the names are, and which ones belong to each category!

We are also working to cook up some more interesting technical features as well, but wanted to release some new skins in the meantime. Don't worry, we have lots more coming soon (including a new legendary!).

Stay tuned, and reach out if you have any questions or feedback!

Happy Coconutting!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3063131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link