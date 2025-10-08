English##########Content################[Character Customization]You can now use the appearance of the Templar Knights in power armor.[The House of the 20th]After you meet Tanya for the first time, this location's background music will change to < >[Music]New Music: < >[Document] When you read the history document of the Dragons, < > will now play, temporarily replacing the background music.[Boombox]You can now listen to < > in your Boomboxes.#######System##################[Document]New Feature: In-game documents can now come with their own background music when you read them.简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】你现在可以使用穿着动力装甲的圣殿骑士的外观。【第20号房】在你首次遇到谭雅之后，这个地点的背景音乐会变成《尼斯联盟万岁！》【音乐】新音乐：《龍有不同的颜色》【文档】当你阅读龍的历史时，现在《龍有不同的颜色》会播放，临时替换背景音乐。【音乐播放器】你现在可以从音乐播放器里听《龍有不同的颜色》#######System##################【文档】新功能：游戏中的文档现在可以自带音乐。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场