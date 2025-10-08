Update, Version 20251008
[Character Customization]You can now use the appearance of the Templar Knights in power armor.
[The House of the 20th]After you meet Tanya for the first time, this location's background music will change to <<All Hail the Nise Federation!>>
[Music]New Music: <<Dragons Have Different Colors>>
[Document] When you read the history document of the Dragons, <<Dragons Have Different Colors>> will now play, temporarily replacing the background music.
[Boombox]You can now listen to <<Dragons Have Different Colors>> in your Boomboxes.
[Document]New Feature: In-game documents can now come with their own background music when you read them.
简体中文
【角色自定义】你现在可以使用穿着动力装甲的圣殿骑士的外观。
【第20号房】在你首次遇到谭雅之后，这个地点的背景音乐会变成《尼斯联盟万岁！》
【音乐】新音乐：《龍有不同的颜色》
【文档】当你阅读龍的历史时，现在《龍有不同的颜色》会播放，临时替换背景音乐。
【音乐播放器】你现在可以从音乐播放器里听《龍有不同的颜色》
【文档】新功能：游戏中的文档现在可以自带音乐。
