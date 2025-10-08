Hello Biztopians!

We’ve just released a new update packed with fixes, improvements, and some useful new features. Your continued support and feedback mean the world to us. Every comment helps make the game better!

Here’s what’s new in this patch:

New Features

FPS Mode Added: You can now play the game in first-person view. This was one of the most requested features, especially by our players who enjoy a more immersive and classic simulation experience. We've listened to your feedback and added FPS mode to give you more control and a fresh perspective on your daily operations. You can switch between third-person and first-person views at any time from the settings menu.

Delete Save Slot Functionality: You can now delete individual save slots directly from the game menu.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a floating bollard that was stuck in the air.

Fixed objects floating on shelves.

Fixed input field overlap on the Join Game screen.

Fixed corner sidewalk issues near car dealerships and across the street.

Fixed stack count display when dropping items on the ground in loot mode.

Balance & Improvements

Towing cost reduced from $20–$160 to $5–$20 .

Robot product shelf scale reduced. They now fit into small shelves properly.

Increased cargo discount rate via R&D Center research.

Increased wholesaler discount rate via R&D Center research.

Bizcoin and gold prices are now dynamically affected by in-game inflation. Their buying and selling prices will change depending on the current inflation level in the game. When inflation is low, prices drop, making it a good time to buy. When inflation increases, prices go up, giving you the chance to sell for a higher profit. If you keep an eye on inflation trends, you can use this system to make smart trades and grow your income more efficiently.

Delivery times have been slightly increased.

Reduced the amount of garbage in the city.

Various landscape improvements applied across the map.

Improved Credits screen visuals and layout.

Thank you again for being part of our growing community.

See you in Biztopia!