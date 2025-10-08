Main Update

A new playable character, "Dark Burst," has been added. (Can be battled in Kosui Cave.)

More than 10 new monsters have been added.

More than 100 new skills have been added.

More than 10 new items have been added.

SP++ skills have been added to all characters.

Other Updates

ENDLESS (end-game content) has been implemented. (Beta Test)

New trophies have been added.

Minor adjustments have been made to various aspects of the battle screen.

Difficulty selection can now be made without a confirmation screen.

A pop-up has been added when a player is taken over.

Thumbnail images of save data have been added.

System adjustments have been made to each Gigant Quest.

First-time clear rewards have been displayed in each Challenge Room.

The synthesis cost of modified equipment has been reduced.

The maximum amount of gold that can be carried has been increased to 99,990,000.

The stability of follow-up attacks using recovery effects has been improved.

Character balance adjustments have been made.

Autosave will now only occur after battle ends.

All movements have been made faster and less stiff.

Battle animations have been made faster, and movement stability after actions have been improved.

Various assets have been fixed.

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Thanks to all of you, development is progressing smoothly. This is the first major update on Steam. We have made internal adjustments for future updates, so we believe the next update will proceed smoothly as well. We appreciate your continued support.