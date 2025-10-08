 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20304458 Edited 8 October 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update has been released, you can view the full changes on our blog post.

https://sbox.game/news/update-25-10-08

🎁 Added

🧼 Improved

  • BBox control gizmo tweaks

  • Screen recorder stops when ending editor play session

  • Ambient Occlusion: Restored spatial denoise mode

  • Ambient Occlusion: Support non-standard projections and fix haloing around edges by calculating fov from projection matrix

  • Updated Box3D: Wind force & mesh vertex weld options

  • BaseItemWidget has more explicit callback handling and improved undo integration

  • Refactored SceneCamera.RenderToCubeTexture to use command lists

  • ModelPhysics bodies set a GameObject source so collision event system can look for listeners

  • Scene Viewport: Only show black background in 2d views with ShowSky disabled

🪛 Fixed

  • Downsampled SSR producing artifacts and crashing Intel Graphics

  • SpriteRenderer having an unbound unused buffer leading to a potential crash

  • GPU Resource Barriers having completely wrong flags in many cases, leading to potential crashes or undefined behaviour

  • Rare crash in ModelDoc physics sim

  • Crash when loading invalid VPKs

  • Crash when binding invalid render targets

  • Speculative editor crash with destroying widgets

  • SnapToGrid dividing by zero

  • Updating PanelRealTime twice in editor, resulting in 2x faster UI transitions and animations

  • Standalone not booting because of missing quality profiles and expecting a download cache

  • Movie Maker: Not being able to drag time selection fade in

  • Movie Maker: Video exports have correct field of view and warm up ray tracing

  • Console styles

  • Scene Viewport: Fix FOV not respecting editor preferences

  • GameObjectSystems not running in PrefabScenes in editor, they will only not run in PrefabCacheScenes now

  • ModelPhysics Destroy

  • Profiler not launching from missing dependency Microsoft.Diagnostics.Tracing.TraceEvent

  • Editor TintAttribute and HelpUrlAttribute not working

  • Left-click inconsistency when select/deselect GameObject gizmos

  • Gamepad Cursor Issues

  • InputContext: CTRL + C queues a copy event, not cut

  • Hierarchy right-click context menu creation at root

🚯 Removed

  • First person models, moved to workshop

  • "Include Source Files" option temporarily while we figure out a more solid solution

  • BaseItemWidget.ItemsSelected and BaseItemWidget.ItemsDeselected are obsolete in favour of BaseItemWidget.SelectionChanged

  • ResourceState.VertexAndConstantBuffer and ResourceState.IndexBuffer are obsolete, use ResourceState.VertexOrIndexBuffer

  • Third party dependency: Template Numerical Toolkit (TNT)

  • Third party dependency: org.json

  • Unused parts of native recast

Changed files in this update

Sandbox Game Content Depot 590831
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 590832
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link