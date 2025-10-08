A new update has been released, you can view the full changes on our blog post.

https://sbox.game/news/update-25-10-08

Display thirdparty licenses in about modals in game and editor

Scene Viewport: Only show black background in 2d views with ShowSky disabled

ModelPhysics bodies set a GameObject source so collision event system can look for listeners

Refactored SceneCamera.RenderToCubeTexture to use command lists

BaseItemWidget has more explicit callback handling and improved undo integration

Ambient Occlusion: Support non-standard projections and fix haloing around edges by calculating fov from projection matrix

Downsampled SSR producing artifacts and crashing Intel Graphics

SpriteRenderer having an unbound unused buffer leading to a potential crash

GPU Resource Barriers having completely wrong flags in many cases, leading to potential crashes or undefined behaviour

Rare crash in ModelDoc physics sim

Crash when loading invalid VPKs

Crash when binding invalid render targets

Speculative editor crash with destroying widgets

SnapToGrid dividing by zero

Updating PanelRealTime twice in editor, resulting in 2x faster UI transitions and animations

Standalone not booting because of missing quality profiles and expecting a download cache

Movie Maker: Not being able to drag time selection fade in

Movie Maker: Video exports have correct field of view and warm up ray tracing

Console styles

Scene Viewport: Fix FOV not respecting editor preferences

GameObjectSystems not running in PrefabScenes in editor, they will only not run in PrefabCacheScenes now

ModelPhysics Destroy

Profiler not launching from missing dependency Microsoft.Diagnostics.Tracing.TraceEvent

Editor TintAttribute and HelpUrlAttribute not working

Left-click inconsistency when select/deselect GameObject gizmos

Gamepad Cursor Issues

InputContext: CTRL + C queues a copy event, not cut