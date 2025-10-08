 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20304365 Edited 8 October 2025 – 15:09:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!


We've just released a small patch should improve several major parts of the game.

  • Updated final sequence so that it is more believable from the players perspective

  • Improved visiblity or guidance towards certain objects in final sequence

  • Reduce the amount of noise that can be heard during final sequence

  • Reduce how many interactions are required for final sequence to progress

  • Lower the volume of certain sounds throughout the game

  • Fixed issue with bucket spot interaction

  • Add room numbers to all apartment doors

  • Various other minor fixes and improvements

Although not an early access game, we want this current episode to be as enjoyable as possible so expect some further balance and improvements.

We've been keeping up to date watching content creators and it's been great to see so many people enjoying the game.


Doing so has helped us to identify some things that we can improve on, so thank you for your feedback!

We also want to acknowledge the feedback that we've had on Steam.
We're super grateful that people are passionate about our work, and hopefully all this feedback helps us make the next episode even better.

Again, thank you to everyone that has supported us thus far, and given our game their precious time and attention.

Lots of love,
Yetiface Games

