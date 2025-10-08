Hi everyone!



We've just released a small patch should improve several major parts of the game.

Updated final sequence so that it is more believable from the players perspective

Improved visiblity or guidance towards certain objects in final sequence

Reduce the amount of noise that can be heard during final sequence

Reduce how many interactions are required for final sequence to progress

Lower the volume of certain sounds throughout the game

Fixed issue with bucket spot interaction

Add room numbers to all apartment doors

Various other minor fixes and improvements

Although not an early access game, we want this current episode to be as enjoyable as possible so expect some further balance and improvements.



We've been keeping up to date watching content creators and it's been great to see so many people enjoying the game.



Doing so has helped us to identify some things that we can improve on, so thank you for your feedback!



We also want to acknowledge the feedback that we've had on Steam.

We're super grateful that people are passionate about our work, and hopefully all this feedback helps us make the next episode even better.



Again, thank you to everyone that has supported us thus far, and given our game their precious time and attention.



Lots of love,

Yetiface Games



