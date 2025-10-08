 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20304351 Edited 8 October 2025 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.385a
Improving mods compatibility and bugfixes.

Systems:
  • Improved mods support: Removed obfuscation from all methods.


Quality of Life:
  • Empress and Bishop - their info will now list characters # in an ascending order, instead of randomized.


Bugfixes:
  • Empress - Fixed a small bug where it was too easy to tell which character in her info was Evil.


Codebase bugfixes:
(gameplay-wise doesn't change much right now, but these will improve mod compatibility and will support future characters better.)
  • Doppelganger - will only Disguise now as a Good Villager instead of just a Villager.
  • Baker - checks now for Good Villagers instead of just Villagers.
  • Knitter - checks now for Evil alignment instead of a Minion/Demon role.
  • Confessor - checks now if she is Evil alignment instead of a Minion/Demon role.
  • Enlightened - checks now for a closest Evil alignment instead of a Minion/Demon role.
  • Hunter - checks now for Evil alignment instead of a Minion/Demon role.


Art:
  • Changed Counsellor art - we felt that his Business suit didn't really fit the fantasy setting, so we changed his clothing

