Improving mods compatibility and bugfixes.
Systems:
- Improved mods support: Removed obfuscation from all methods.
Quality of Life:
- Empress and Bishop - their info will now list characters # in an ascending order, instead of randomized.
Bugfixes:
- Empress - Fixed a small bug where it was too easy to tell which character in her info was Evil.
Codebase bugfixes:
(gameplay-wise doesn't change much right now, but these will improve mod compatibility and will support future characters better.)
- Doppelganger - will only Disguise now as a Good Villager instead of just a Villager.
- Baker - checks now for Good Villagers instead of just Villagers.
- Knitter - checks now for Evil alignment instead of a Minion/Demon role.
- Confessor - checks now if she is Evil alignment instead of a Minion/Demon role.
- Enlightened - checks now for a closest Evil alignment instead of a Minion/Demon role.
- Hunter - checks now for Evil alignment instead of a Minion/Demon role.
Art:
- Changed Counsellor art - we felt that his Business suit didn't really fit the fantasy setting, so we changed his clothing
Changed files in this update