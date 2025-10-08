This patch includes some important fixes and a few issues with certain units:Code Fixes:
- Fixed an issue preventing players who own SOUTHAG but not NORTHAG from launching Operations and Army General campaigns.
- Fixed an issue where all textured lines (such as roads) were no longer visible in the editor.
- Fixed a crash in multiplayer
- Fixed a crash related to planes during their arrival on the map.
- Fixed the Logistics Deployment tutorial where it was impossible to deploy a unit and therefore to complete the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue with saved games where the production menu would not display correctly when loading a save.
Army General Fixes:
- Fixed a missing icon for the Iltis Milan 2.
- Closing the Trap: Adjusted NATO and PACT reinforcements so they arrive earlier in the campaign.
- Holding Attack: Fixed Canadian units incorrectly marked as “Auxiliary”
- Holding Attack: Fixed a bug causing Canadian reinforcements to be duplicated.
Data Fixes:
- BMR-PM-81: Fixed an issue with a weapon.
