8 October 2025 Build 20304328 Edited 8 October 2025 – 14:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch includes some important fixes and a few issues with certain units:

Code Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue preventing players who own SOUTHAG but not NORTHAG from launching Operations and Army General campaigns.
  • Fixed an issue where all textured lines (such as roads) were no longer visible in the editor.
  • Fixed a crash in multiplayer
  • Fixed a crash related to planes during their arrival on the map.
  • Fixed the Logistics Deployment tutorial where it was impossible to deploy a unit and therefore to complete the tutorial.
  • Fixed an issue with saved games where the production menu would not display correctly when loading a save.

Army General Fixes:
  • Fixed a missing icon for the Iltis Milan 2.
  • Closing the Trap: Adjusted NATO and PACT reinforcements so they arrive earlier in the campaign.
  • Holding Attack: Fixed Canadian units incorrectly marked as “Auxiliary”
  • Holding Attack: Fixed a bug causing Canadian reinforcements to be duplicated.

Data Fixes:
  • BMR-PM-81: Fixed an issue with a weapon.

Changed files in this update

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
