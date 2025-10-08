Braves One!
Hurry to the Pure Soul Portal! You can now summon three heroes: Thomas, Mama Bridget, and Mary!
The chances of successfully summoning these heroes have greatly increased:
When obtaining a Rare hero, the chance to summon Thomas is increased 25 times!
When obtaining an Epic hero, the chance to summon Mama Bridget is increased 50 times!
When obtaining an Epic hero, the chance to summon Mary is increased 50 times!
But that’s not all!
During the event, there’s also a 20% discount on summons in the Pure Soul Portal!
When performing a 10x summon, you’ll spend only 8 Ether Prisms instead of 10!
Take advantage of this unique opportunity to strengthen your team and continue your heroic journey with new power!
Don’t delay — the event is available until October 13, 12:00 UTC!
Changed files in this update