8 October 2025 Build 20304223 Edited 8 October 2025 – 13:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Braves One!

Hurry to the Pure Soul Portal! You can now summon three heroes: Thomas, Mama Bridget, and Mary!

The chances of successfully summoning these heroes have greatly increased:

  • When obtaining a Rare hero, the chance to summon Thomas is increased 25 times!

  • When obtaining an Epic hero, the chance to summon Mama Bridget is increased 50 times!

  • When obtaining an Epic hero, the chance to summon Mary is increased 50 times!

But that’s not all!

During the event, there’s also a 20% discount on summons in the Pure Soul Portal!

When performing a 10x summon, you’ll spend only 8 Ether Prisms instead of 10!

Take advantage of this unique opportunity to strengthen your team and continue your heroic journey with new power!

Don’t delay — the event is available until October 13, 12:00 UTC!

