Hey Champions!
Today we’re excited to announce that PANTHEION is now playable with controller on PC. Just plug and play! But make sure there are no Steam Input Overrides so it functions properly.
Card Balancing & more!
We also heard your feedback and improved several cards that had less play.
Therefore, many weaker cards have had their stats buffed, some received synergy adjustments and we’ve added more Sacred Grounds for extra variety.
We’ve also improved text clarity for some card and Site effects and increased the font size overall.
What's next?
The next step is to make sure everything works properly on the Steam Deck, so you can enjoy PANTHEION there too.
After that, we’ll focus mainly on QoL features, such as a preview of your current cards in the Deck or Altar, which you’ve requested often.
Thanks again for your feedback and good luck in your next battle!
Patch Notes
New
Added Controller support on PC.
Added 4 more Sacred Grounds.
Bugfix
Fixed some filter options not functioning properly.
Card tooltips are now visible when using the view board in the result screen.
Update
Adjusted Power, Mana Costs and Sacrifice Mana of many non-effect cards upwards.
Changed 'Odin' from Large to Medium with adjusted effect and stats to allow synergy with 'Ares' and more.
Improved text clarity for some Sites and card effects.
Increased font size for card tooltips.
Improved and tweaked some VFX.
Improved Divine Gifts which boosts Experience and Favor.
