Hey Champions!

Today we’re excited to announce that PANTHEION is now playable with controller on PC. Just plug and play! But make sure there are no Steam Input Overrides so it functions properly.

Card Balancing & more!

We also heard your feedback and improved several cards that had less play.

Therefore, many weaker cards have had their stats buffed, some received synergy adjustments and we’ve added more Sacred Grounds for extra variety.

We’ve also improved text clarity for some card and Site effects and increased the font size overall.

What's next?

The next step is to make sure everything works properly on the Steam Deck, so you can enjoy PANTHEION there too.

After that, we’ll focus mainly on QoL features, such as a preview of your current cards in the Deck or Altar, which you’ve requested often.

Thanks again for your feedback and good luck in your next battle!

Patch Notes

New

Added Controller support on PC.

Added 4 more Sacred Grounds.

Bugfix

Fixed some filter options not functioning properly.

Card tooltips are now visible when using the view board in the result screen.

Update