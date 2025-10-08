 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20304136 Edited 8 October 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug in "Anomaly Farm" where the modifier "Storm" would strike player very frequently

  • Fixed a bug in "Anomaly Farm" where the modifiers "Inverted Position" and "U Can't Touch This", when combined, would kill both players

