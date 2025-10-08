Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug in "Anomaly Farm" where the modifier "Storm" would strike player very frequently
Fixed a bug in "Anomaly Farm" where the modifiers "Inverted Position" and "U Can't Touch This", when combined, would kill both players
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug in "Anomaly Farm" where the modifier "Storm" would strike player very frequently
Fixed a bug in "Anomaly Farm" where the modifiers "Inverted Position" and "U Can't Touch This", when combined, would kill both players
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update