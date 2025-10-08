Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.10.07.0

NEW:

- Gameplay Options: "Old Hellish Quart" mode checkbox added.

When this option is enabled, the mechanics revert to their 2021 state. All delays and cooldowns introduced to address exploits or unrealistic and unbalanced mechanics are disabled. For example, you can cancel attacks at any point and strike again instantly; there are no input delays after being blocked; the weak-point blade detector remains active even while holding the Back button; low Stamina no longer slows movement; blocking takes a huge amount of Stamina; and missed attacks don’t consume additional Stamina, among other changes.

Please note that this mode intentionally restores mechanics that were previously flawed and later fixed / balanced / redesigned. It effectively removes all those patches.

This option was added at the request of one of the players.