🛠️ Patch 1.0.1 – Controller & Jump Improvements
Hey everyone! 👋
First of all, thank you so much for playing and sharing your feedback — it really helps a lot! 💖
This small update focuses on improving controller support and overall jump feel:
🎮 Fixed Xbox controller movement input (left stick now works properly)
🕹️ Improved jump responsiveness for smoother platforming
⚙️ Minor polish and stability tweaks
I tested everything with both Logitech and Xbox controllers — things should feel much better now!
Thanks again for the amazing support and for playing the game. 💫
