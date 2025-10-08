 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20303958 Edited 8 October 2025 – 13:39:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Patch 1.0.1 – Controller & Jump Improvements

Hey everyone! 👋
First of all, thank you so much for playing and sharing your feedback — it really helps a lot! 💖

This small update focuses on improving controller support and overall jump feel:

🎮 Fixed Xbox controller movement input (left stick now works properly)

🕹️ Improved jump responsiveness for smoother platforming

⚙️ Minor polish and stability tweaks

I tested everything with both Logitech and Xbox controllers — things should feel much better now!
Thanks again for the amazing support and for playing the game. 💫

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3993381
