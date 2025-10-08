🛠️ Patch 1.0.1 – Controller & Jump Improvements



Hey everyone! 👋

First of all, thank you so much for playing and sharing your feedback — it really helps a lot! 💖



This small update focuses on improving controller support and overall jump feel:



🎮 Fixed Xbox controller movement input (left stick now works properly)



🕹️ Improved jump responsiveness for smoother platforming



⚙️ Minor polish and stability tweaks



I tested everything with both Logitech and Xbox controllers — things should feel much better now!

Thanks again for the amazing support and for playing the game. 💫