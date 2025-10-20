Hello Citizens,

Small Update addresses several issues reported by you recently and improves overall localization quality. Fixes & Improvements

Fixed: The game no longer crashes when clicking Settings in the Main Menu .

Fixed: The Newsfeed now correctly appears in the Main Menu .

Fixed: Corrected the description of the "Selfless Sacrifice" Law in The Last Autumn DLC to resolve an inconsistency reported by a player.

Fixed: Several achievements now unlock properly: “Tis but a Scratch” – Finishing a playthrough of On the Edge without an infirmary or House of Healing. “Better than London” – Finishing a playthrough without building a single tent. “Unskilled Labour” – Completing any scenario without constructing Steam or Advanced buildings.

Fixed: Improved the Polish localization of the Ventilation Plant description to correct word choice and sentence structure.

Fixed: Corrected a spelling error in the initial "We know what to do" window in the On the Edge scenario



We’ve also made some important changes to the Steam depot structure to make potential future patches and maintenance easier. This may result in a full game reinstall for some players and a larger download size.

Thank you for your ongoing feedback!



Take care,



~ 11 bit studios Team