(2025/10/08 Update) Addressing the vulnerability of Unity. Release note for V01.20 is as follows.

On 29th Aug 2025, A-Rabbit celebrates its 1st anniversary!

Thank you for finding, and playing the game!

New functions are celebrating its anniversary!

1. 1-Button operation

Now you can play the game only 1-button "Space!"

Stopping order can modify from settings.

2. Force flag function

Get the bonus at any time you want. You can make force flag from settings!

Note) Status will not be saved when use force flag function.

Hope you keep enjoying it!