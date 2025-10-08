 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20303929 Edited 8 October 2025 – 13:59:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

(2025/10/08 Update) Addressing the vulnerability of Unity. Release note for V01.20 is as follows.

On 29th Aug 2025, A-Rabbit celebrates its 1st anniversary!

Thank you for finding, and playing the game!

New functions are celebrating its anniversary!

1. 1-Button operation

Now you can play the game only 1-button "Space!"

Stopping order can modify from settings.

2. Force flag function

Get the bonus at any time you want. You can make force flag from settings!

Note) Status will not be saved when use force flag function.

Hope you keep enjoying it!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3019781
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3019782
  • Loading history…
