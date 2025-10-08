 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20303882
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed Granny Howlkins' timer breaking the game after exiting Carcosa.

- Performance improvements in most areas.

- Fixed photosensitivity warning bug.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3380951
