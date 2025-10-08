 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20303874 Edited 8 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.80078 Test 2025-10-08

Design

  • Hero leaders can now Launch Offensive after attacking. This still puts the Hero unit on cooldown, so they cannot act after Launch Offensive

  • Harbors give 100% bonus to adjacent nets, up from 60%

  • Specialist builds are allowed to continue after their improvement has been pillaged

  • When a preset character joins a preferred family their children now join the same family

  • Reduced the amount of Forest on the Desert map script. Removed option to specify starting inland or on the coast

  • Tribe units can now heal after moving

Programming

  • Unity package updates

  • Minor MP performance optimization

UI

  • Added character archetype crest to mission targets

  • Default player name in MP is now taken from the online platform nickname

  • When a unit cannot complete a move, camera pans back to unit location and fatigued sound is played

  • Right-clicks on UI widgets now work with a tooltip locked

  • Moved some player help text to the advanced help text option

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed popup and decision processing when not the active player's turn

  • Fixed foreign characters showing on 1st turn of Hotseat game

  • Fixed custom nickname bugs

  • Fixed improvement net yield help text to include income from adjacent tiles that belong to a different city

  • Fixed game reload inconsistent state

  • Fixed pathfinder not being reset when a new tile is revealed

  • Fixed implicit conversion with maiMinStats/maiMaxStats

  • Fixed Recruit button not appearing with no orders

  • Fixed assassinating heir mission not giving achievement when heir exploring

  • Fixed Kush non-worker units not being able to build Forts outside their borders (affected previous Test only)

  • Fixed Modio not initialising on GOG builds (affected previous Test only)

  • Fixed mod infos initialization, source effects were not being properly set on new game. Fixes Rebel text in the Wrath of Gods scenario

  • Text and event fixes

