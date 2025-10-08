Hero leaders can now Launch Offensive after attacking. This still puts the Hero unit on cooldown, so they cannot act after Launch Offensive

Harbors give 100% bonus to adjacent nets, up from 60%

Specialist builds are allowed to continue after their improvement has been pillaged

When a preset character joins a preferred family their children now join the same family

Reduced the amount of Forest on the Desert map script. Removed option to specify starting inland or on the coast