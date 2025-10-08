Test Branch 1.0.80078 Test 2025-10-08
Design
Hero leaders can now Launch Offensive after attacking. This still puts the Hero unit on cooldown, so they cannot act after Launch Offensive
Harbors give 100% bonus to adjacent nets, up from 60%
Specialist builds are allowed to continue after their improvement has been pillaged
When a preset character joins a preferred family their children now join the same family
Reduced the amount of Forest on the Desert map script. Removed option to specify starting inland or on the coast
Tribe units can now heal after moving
Programming
Unity package updates
Minor MP performance optimization
UI
Added character archetype crest to mission targets
Default player name in MP is now taken from the online platform nickname
When a unit cannot complete a move, camera pans back to unit location and fatigued sound is played
Right-clicks on UI widgets now work with a tooltip locked
Moved some player help text to the advanced help text option
Bugs Fixed
Fixed popup and decision processing when not the active player's turn
Fixed foreign characters showing on 1st turn of Hotseat game
Fixed custom nickname bugs
Fixed improvement net yield help text to include income from adjacent tiles that belong to a different city
Fixed game reload inconsistent state
Fixed pathfinder not being reset when a new tile is revealed
Fixed implicit conversion with maiMinStats/maiMaxStats
Fixed Recruit button not appearing with no orders
Fixed assassinating heir mission not giving achievement when heir exploring
Fixed Kush non-worker units not being able to build Forts outside their borders (affected previous Test only)
Fixed Modio not initialising on GOG builds (affected previous Test only)
Fixed mod infos initialization, source effects were not being properly set on new game. Fixes Rebel text in the Wrath of Gods scenario
Text and event fixes
Changed depots in test branch