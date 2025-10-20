 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20303873
Update notes via Steam Community
Platform: PC (Windows / MacOS)

Build Versions:
Steam: 1.7.1065-win, 1.7.147-OSX
GOG: 1.7.1066-win, 1.7.150-OSX
Epic: 1.7.1067-win, 1.7.149-OSX

Release Date: 20/10/2025

This update addresses a security vulnerability recently found in some versions of Unity. You can read more about it here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

There are no other fixes or changes. If you encounter any bugs, please let us know by using the in-game reporting tool.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1769981
macOS 64-bit Depot 1769982
