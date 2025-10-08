Hey everyone, it’s been a while!

Some time ago, we announced the cancellation of the game’s development and took it offline...

But good news: we managed to recover part of the corrupted development data!

As a result, we’re officially changing the project’s status from “Development Canceled” to “Casually Back in Development.” 🎉



And that’s not all!

With this comeback, Magic Lantern Festival will be shifting to a Free-to-Play model!

That’s right — from now on, you’ll be able to enjoy that painful experience for free ✨



“Free? So... does that mean there’ll be shady lootboxes?”

Don’t worry! We have no plans to add any weird gacha systems with ulterior motives.

Watching you all reluctantly solve quizzes while desperately dodging bullet hell patterns—and seeing the abysmally low Stage 6 achievement rate—is the greatest reward for the dev team.





【Update Details】

Removed some leftover elements from the former paid version

(Some stages that temporarily disappeared will be re-implemented in future updates!)