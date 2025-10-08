 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20303710 Edited 8 October 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, it’s been a while!
Some time ago, we announced the cancellation of the game’s development and took it offline...
But good news: we managed to recover part of the corrupted development data!
As a result, we’re officially changing the project’s status from “Development Canceled” to “Casually Back in Development.” 🎉

And that’s not all!
With this comeback, Magic Lantern Festival will be shifting to a Free-to-Play model!
That’s right — from now on, you’ll be able to enjoy that painful experience for free ✨

“Free? So... does that mean there’ll be shady lootboxes?”
Don’t worry! We have no plans to add any weird gacha systems with ulterior motives.
Watching you all reluctantly solve quizzes while desperately dodging bullet hell patterns—and seeing the abysmally low Stage 6 achievement rate—is the greatest reward for the dev team.


【Update Details】
Removed some leftover elements from the former paid version
(Some stages that temporarily disappeared will be re-implemented in future updates!)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2962211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link