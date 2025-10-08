Hey, everyone! The long-awaited revamp to the Daze Talent Tree is here! We've reworked the Starstruck and Decimation Talents, and added a new one - Sunburst!
Features
New Talent - Sunburst: enemies killed while stunned cause a Sunburst, stunning all surrounding enemies;
Starstruck Adjustment: Star stuns for 1.5 seconds. It flies for longer, but deals less damage;
Decimation Rework: Any damage dealt to stunned enemies bounce to all surrounding enemies as well;
Game Improvements
Aim Assist was vastly improved;
An explanation about Weapon Arts now appears at the start of the first Art Selection area;
Fixes
Dialog music was not looping correctly;
Music was erroneously playing before boss encounters;
Pressing melee and ranged together sometimes looped the 'out of bullets' sound effect;
Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!
Have a nice day!
-Dan
Changed files in this update