POPULAR TODAY
8 October 2025 Build 20303700 Edited 8 October 2025 – 13:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone! The long-awaited revamp to the Daze Talent Tree is here! We've reworked the Starstruck and Decimation Talents, and added a new one - Sunburst!

Features

  • New Talent - Sunburst: enemies killed while stunned cause a Sunburst, stunning all surrounding enemies;

  • Starstruck Adjustment: Star stuns for 1.5 seconds. It flies for longer, but deals less damage;

  • Decimation Rework: Any damage dealt to stunned enemies bounce to all surrounding enemies as well;

Game Improvements

  • Aim Assist was vastly improved;

  • An explanation about Weapon Arts now appears at the start of the first Art Selection area;

Fixes

  • Dialog music was not looping correctly;

  • Music was erroneously playing before boss encounters;

  • Pressing melee and ranged together sometimes looped the 'out of bullets' sound effect;

Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!

Have a nice day!

-Dan

Changed files in this update

