Hey, everyone! The long-awaited revamp to the Daze Talent Tree is here! We've reworked the Starstruck and Decimation Talents, and added a new one - Sunburst!

Features

New Talent - Sunburst : enemies killed while stunned cause a Sunburst, stunning all surrounding enemies ;

Starstruck Adjustment: Star stuns for 1.5 seconds. It flies for longer, but deals less damage ;

Decimation Rework: Any damage dealt to stunned enemies bounce to all surrounding enemies as well;

Game Improvements

Aim Assist was vastly improved;

An explanation about Weapon Arts now appears at the start of the first Art Selection area;

Fixes

Dialog music was not looping correctly;

Music was erroneously playing before boss encounters;

Pressing melee and ranged together sometimes looped the 'out of bullets' sound effect;

Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!

Have a nice day!

-Dan