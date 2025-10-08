The day has come, The Legacy has reached the release stage, and we are happy to announce it!

We have been working on the project for just over two years, with two people working on it, so we try to approach tasks and correct errors as quickly and efficiently as possible.

At the moment, the project is stable, all the main mechanics are working well, our team of testers has conducted numerous testing cycles, and we regularly watch video reviews of the game, streams, read your feedback on Steam, Discord, and other platforms, analyze all opinions and ideas, and continue to improve the game together with you.

We plan to work hard on the project and release patches every 1-3 weeks. We don't plan to take any breaks or pauses, the game will be updated regularly and extensively, because many people have fallen in love with the idea, including us—we play it every day :)

Immediately after release, a hot-fix patch will be released, fixing possible issues and introducing some new features that we have been preparing for you over the past week.

We would be very grateful to everyone who leaves their honest feedback about the game, as this will help us make it better and more stable.

May your experience in The Legacy be unforgettable, whether you play solo or with friends. There is a lot ahead of us, and we have big plans for the game.

Thank you to everyone who is with us and who has been waiting for the game. Let's begin our journey!

We have created a short roadmap showing our plans for the next 3-6 weeks.