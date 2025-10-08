 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20303568 Edited 8 October 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have addressed the Unity vulnerability through a patch.

We appreciate your continued support for Dungeon Artifact.

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 2144221
  • Loading history…
