8 October 2025 Build 20303567 Edited 8 October 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch addresses the recently announced Unity vulnerability issue.

There are no changes to the gameplay content.

Changed files in this update

