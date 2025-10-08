Version 1.0.12 Patch Notes

Yo sorry about the leaderboards being broken the last few days, i took some time off over the weekend, and of course some mfers decided to break the leaderboard for everyone. But technically it's my fault for not securing the leaderboards enough, i just never expected this many people to play fucking Megabonk lol. Anyway should be fixed now!



TLDR - Leaderboards are fixed (i hope Shroud enjoyed his 2 day vacation)

- Final swarms now has some new stuff to prevent 5 hour long runs

- (Hopefully) fixed a bug where Alt-F4 or crashes corrupted save files





Changelog

Final Swarm The current meta required you to wear sunglasses and watch a slideshow / lightshow at 1.5fps for 5 hours to get a WR. This was never intended, and I don't think anyone actually enjoyed that, so I've stirred up some shit. The final swarm is harder to survive, and your executes and black holes won't really save you anymore... probably

- New ghosts appear in the Final Swarm



Game - Added Megachad's Theme

- Optimized FPS when using Dexecutioner and Black Hole



Other - Hopefully fixed an issue where players lost their save files if the game crashed



Bugs - Spaceman's passive now properly works and gives XP increase per level

- Fixed a bug where the Black Hole hitboxes were like 10x the size of the actual projectile, basically covering the entire map lol

- Fixed a bug where Spiky Shield didn't stack correctly

- Added max duration to weapons, so that they don't stop shooting once you hit the projectile limit. For example the sword projectile was being affected by duration, even though it's only ever active for 1 seconds. But too much duration made it active for much longer, which means the cap was being filled with empty projectiles. Basically: Weapons like Dexecutioner, Axe, Sword, etc are working properly and shooting their projectiles now, even with high duration. This is a buff for pretty much all weapons.



Balancing - Chaos Tome now gives 50% better rewards

- Rolly Bones enemies on Desert are now slower

- Black Hole default size increased by 20%

- Black Hole proc coefficient reduced (0.9 -> 0.7) to match similar weapons (sword, axe, aura, etc). Proc Coefficient is a multiplier used to proc stuff like Moldy Cheese or Spicy Meatball.

- Bush's passive Marksman now has its cooldown reduced by 0.4s per 10 levels. Starts at 5s cooldown, and caps at 1s cooldown at level 100.

- Joe's Dagger now has a max damage increase cap of 200 per minute. So if you have 10 daggers, that's a max of 2000% damage per minute. This means it's unchanged early and mid game, but very late game it's not gonna be the only viable option anymore. Before this change, you could get 20 000% damage in 10 seconds, which nothing else in the game could contest lol

- XP Tome nerf: 9% -> 7% . The majority wanted this nerf, but some people really don't like it. At least give it a try, and If everyone ends up hating it, I can just revert it back to 9% next week. please go easy on me



Leaderboards - Fixed some issues that allowed players to break the leaderboards for others

- Removed the All Leaderboards button until I actually implement more leaderboard stuff, like character specific boards, etc

- Set up a list of known cheaters that are banned globally and will never show up on the leaderboards again once caught. Cheaters you better watch your ass or im clapping your cheeks back to the shadow realm where you belong





Future Updates There's a lot more stuff I'm working on that's coming soon probably:

- Opacity setting for particles and projectiles

- Full sized map with fog of war so you can see where you've been

- More information when hovering stuff, like weapon stats, etc

- Pinning / Tracking quests in-game when paused



And for more major stuff I wanna look at once most of the common feedback has been addressed:

- Multiplayer

- More maps, items, characters and weapons



Anything else you would like to see?