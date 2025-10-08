Hello Traders!

We're thrilled to announce the Co-op Update!

It's been a while since the full release, and during that time, we've been hard at work bringing one of the most requested features from our community to life.

Adding co-op to a fully developed project was a huge challenge — but here it is!

You can now team up with up to four friends and run your very own supermarket together in real time.

Stock shelves, serve customers, fulfill online orders, manage deliveries, and expand your business side by side. Whether you’re driving trucks, cleaning floors, or setting prices, teamwork is the key to success!

There's more...

Fixed various freezes and crashes.

Fixed an issue where some products did not render properly when placed on shelves.

Fixed NPC rendering issues.

Fixed various display color variations.

See you in the next updates and DLCs - thank you all for your support!