 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 8 October 2025 Build 20303426 Edited 8 October 2025 – 13:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Traders!

We're thrilled to announce the Co-op Update!

It's been a while since the full release, and during that time, we've been hard at work bringing one of the most requested features from our community to life.

Adding co-op to a fully developed project was a huge challenge — but here it is!

You can now team up with up to four friends and run your very own supermarket together in real time.

Stock shelves, serve customers, fulfill online orders, manage deliveries, and expand your business side by side. Whether you’re driving trucks, cleaning floors, or setting prices, teamwork is the key to success!

There's more...

  • Fixed various freezes and crashes.

  • Fixed an issue where some products did not render properly when placed on shelves.

  • Fixed NPC rendering issues.

  • Fixed various display color variations.

See you in the next updates and DLCs - thank you all for your support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2670631
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2670632
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link