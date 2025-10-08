Welcome, Survivor!

We're releasing another update for version 0.9. The changes are as follows:

Added an option to temporarily take over Auto-Aim by holding Left Mouse Button or flicking the Right Stick

Added mid-run saving of meta-progress (Specialization Points & Money Collected) for extra safety

Added functionality to sort values in the Game Over Damage Panel

Improved formatting of certain numbers displayed in-game

Zombies should no longer move underground after being slammed by the Derailer

Max HP can no longer drop below 10 (previously, replacing Glass of Milk in some cases could result in negative HP and a soft-lock)

Applied additional balance tweaks for Horde scaling

Medic’s Medical Drone now takes slightly longer to switch modes (0.25 s → 0.75 s).

Fixed display of super-long (over 24h) Endless/Infinite records on the Arena selection screen.

Fixed incorrect descriptions for Bleeding and Toxified statuses

Fixed occasional collision issues with the Derailer zombie

Fixed Dog Eat Dog achievement triggering even when the boss wasn’t killed by another boss

Devil’s Deal now deals 5% damage every tick instead of 10% (also fixed Chinese localization, which previously displayed 2% HP/s instead of 10% HP/5 s)

Skip Rope now shows a 0–5 value on the item panel and the total collected points only in the detailed description

Added missing Chinese flavor text for Schrödinger’s Cat



