Patch notes:-
- New graphic for droid with carry upgrade (larger backpack).
- Droid capacity research upgrade added to help.
- Tutorial updated with newer research information.
- Fix: Research window not centre aligned correctly.
- Fix: Droid capacity research complete message.
- Fix: Tutorial window, if showing area info dont' show next button.
- Fix: Window drag, progress bars don't show, until drag stopped.
- Fix: Message board wider for french/spanish, scroll bar position adjusted.
- Fix: Habitat hud, move text alignment for french/spanish.
Nick
