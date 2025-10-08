 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20303322 Edited 8 October 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Few improvements and fixes, mainly to do with the droid haul capacity research unlock from previous update. Main improvement being that droid graphics are now updated when a droid gets a haul capacity upgrade. You'll see now see a larger backpack on these droids.

Patch notes:-

  • New graphic for droid with carry upgrade (larger backpack).
  • Droid capacity research upgrade added to help.
  • Tutorial updated with newer research information.
  • Fix: Research window not centre aligned correctly.
  • Fix: Droid capacity research complete message.
  • Fix: Tutorial window, if showing area info dont' show next button.
  • Fix: Window drag, progress bars don't show, until drag stopped.
  • Fix: Message board wider for french/spanish, scroll bar position adjusted.
  • Fix: Habitat hud, move text alignment for french/spanish.


Nick

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1712111
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1712112
  • Loading history…
