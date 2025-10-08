New graphic for droid with carry upgrade (larger backpack).



Droid capacity research upgrade added to help.



Tutorial updated with newer research information.



Fix: Research window not centre aligned correctly.



Fix: Droid capacity research complete message.



Fix: Tutorial window, if showing area info dont' show next button.



Fix: Window drag, progress bars don't show, until drag stopped.



Fix: Message board wider for french/spanish, scroll bar position adjusted.



Fix: Habitat hud, move text alignment for french/spanish.



Few improvements and fixes, mainly to do with the droid haul capacity research unlock from previous update. Main improvement being that droid graphics are now updated when a droid gets a haul capacity upgrade. You'll see now see a larger backpack on these droids.Patch notes:-Nick