 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20303260 Edited 8 October 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improved Group Point System


The group stage point system has become more flexible. You can set custom group points separately for regular-time win, draws and losses, as well as for penalty shootout wins.



This allows formats similar to the EFL Trophy's group stage, where a draw in regular time gives both teams 1 point, and the penalty shootout winner can get an extra point. To make it work, remember you need to set the match format to "Regular Time with Penalty Shootout".

Overseas Territory Cup


The group stages will now follow a format and points allocation similar to that of the ELF Trophy Cup's group stage.

Site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link