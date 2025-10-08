Improved Group Point System

Overseas Territory Cup

The group stage point system has become more flexible. You can set custom group points separately for regular-time win, draws and losses, as well as for penalty shootout wins.This allows formats similar to the EFL Trophy's group stage, where a draw in regular time gives both teams 1 point, and the penalty shootout winner can get an extra point. To make it work, remember you need to set the match format to "Regular Time with Penalty Shootout".The group stages will now follow a format and points allocation similar to that of the ELF Trophy Cup's group stage.