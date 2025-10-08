 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20303145 Edited 8 October 2025 – 12:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BREAKING CHANGE (mods):

To all modders working on a mod with Harmony: some Mod variables have been renamed and their type has changed (from regular open field to private property). That 'small' change as a result is effectively breaking all Harmony mods due to core mod variables being renamed. Please update the game Assembly ASAP and recompile your mod to fix.


ADDED

  • Confirmation window when you try to delete a save file.
  • ModDataBag to PlayerSettings file.
  • Automatic dedicated chat channels for every languages the game supports.
  • Hot load support for real time multiplayer (game host can now load any save file mid game and that will be synced for every other players in the room).


CHANGED

  • In the multiplayer game hosting menu, both PBEM and real time buttons will be visible at all times and greyed out only when scenario is not properly configured.
  • Upon their creation, new mods will have new automatic data set in the Manifest.json (username, version...).
  • Playing with Harmony mods will now properly disable the 'achievement compatible' setting.


FIXED

  • Transferring a unit to another player had no redeployment time (if sent to reserve).
  • Max FPS setting issues when saving/loading the player settings.
  • Chat was no longer autoconnecting when playing a scenario (regression from 8.0.4).
  • Real time multiplayer trying to raise events even when playing offline (regression from 8.0.4).

Changed files in this update

macOS English Dépôt : Operation Citadel MacOS Depot 1240631
Windows English Dépôt : Operation Citadel Windows Depot 1240632
Linux English Operation Citadel Depot : Linux Depot 1240634
