BREAKING CHANGE (mods):

ADDED

Confirmation window when you try to delete a save file.



ModDataBag to PlayerSettings file.



Automatic dedicated chat channels for every languages the game supports.



Hot load support for real time multiplayer (game host can now load any save file mid game and that will be synced for every other players in the room).



CHANGED

In the multiplayer game hosting menu, both PBEM and real time buttons will be visible at all times and greyed out only when scenario is not properly configured.



Upon their creation, new mods will have new automatic data set in the Manifest.json (username, version...).



Playing with Harmony mods will now properly disable the 'achievement compatible' setting.



FIXED

Transferring a unit to another player had no redeployment time (if sent to reserve).



Max FPS setting issues when saving/loading the player settings.



Chat was no longer autoconnecting when playing a scenario (regression from 8.0.4).



Real time multiplayer trying to raise events even when playing offline (regression from 8.0.4).



To all modders working on a mod with Harmony: some Mod variables have been renamed and their type has changed (from regular open field to private property). That 'small' change as a result is effectively breaking all Harmony mods due to core mod variables being renamed. Please update the game Assembly ASAP and recompile your mod to fix.