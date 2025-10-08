BREAKING CHANGE (mods):
To all modders working on a mod with Harmony: some Mod variables have been renamed and their type has changed (from regular open field to private property). That 'small' change as a result is effectively breaking all Harmony mods due to core mod variables being renamed. Please update the game Assembly ASAP and recompile your mod to fix.
ADDED
- Confirmation window when you try to delete a save file.
- ModDataBag to PlayerSettings file.
- Automatic dedicated chat channels for every languages the game supports.
- Hot load support for real time multiplayer (game host can now load any save file mid game and that will be synced for every other players in the room).
CHANGED
- In the multiplayer game hosting menu, both PBEM and real time buttons will be visible at all times and greyed out only when scenario is not properly configured.
- Upon their creation, new mods will have new automatic data set in the Manifest.json (username, version...).
- Playing with Harmony mods will now properly disable the 'achievement compatible' setting.
FIXED
- Transferring a unit to another player had no redeployment time (if sent to reserve).
- Max FPS setting issues when saving/loading the player settings.
- Chat was no longer autoconnecting when playing a scenario (regression from 8.0.4).
- Real time multiplayer trying to raise events even when playing offline (regression from 8.0.4).
