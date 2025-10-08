NEW:
- For the duration of the Halloween event players will get free HP/Mana potion refills when entering the Weathered Woods town
CHANGED:
- Pumpkins will now no longer despawn if you haven't killed them yet but you switched areas
- The server contribution value of the candy has been adjusted slightly
FIXED:
- A collision issue with the broken bridge at the parental home has been fixed
- Fixed the dungeon entrance being gone in the new fall-themed city
- Fixed some fencing being missing
- Fixed some collision boxes on carts
- Fixed an issues with gladiators becoming immortal
Changed files in this update