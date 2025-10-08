NEW:

- For the duration of the Halloween event players will get free HP/Mana potion refills when entering the Weathered Woods town



CHANGED:

- Pumpkins will now no longer despawn if you haven't killed them yet but you switched areas

- The server contribution value of the candy has been adjusted slightly



FIXED:

- A collision issue with the broken bridge at the parental home has been fixed

- Fixed the dungeon entrance being gone in the new fall-themed city

- Fixed some fencing being missing

- Fixed some collision boxes on carts

- Fixed an issues with gladiators becoming immortal