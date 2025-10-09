■ Important

This update contains content for the Craftopia alpha-unstable version.



The alpha-unstable version allows you to experience new content in advance but there may be unstable behaviour, bugs, and specification changes.

In addition, there may be issues that affect save data.

We recommend making backups of your save data and only playing after understanding and agreeing to this in advance.





■Update Topic

- Fixed a bug where items could duplicate when connecting a Sorting Pipe.

- Fixed a bug where the Alchemy Cauldron could sometimes flip over after being placed.

- To address an issue where the stones thrown from the catapult in the Cave of Target Practice sometimes failed to reach the target, the central target has been moved closer to the catapult.

*In addition to this, various other changes are included!

■ How to Participate in alpha-unstable

Right-click on "Craftopia" in your Steam library and open "Properties."

Select "Beta" and change "Participate in beta" to "alpha-unstable."

Wait for the game to download the new build and then launch it.



● Reporting Bugs

When reporting bugs, please provide detailed information about what you were doing, what you were trying to do, and the circumstances before and after the bug occurred. Additionally, if you have images or videos of the bug at the time of occurrence, it would be appreciated if you could attach them.

Please attach files such as "save data" or "log files" that may be required for bug fixes when reporting.