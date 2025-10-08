 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20302902 Edited 8 October 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Very small update to fix Unity security issue CVE-2025-59489. More info on this is provided by Steam here.

Changed files in this update

macOS AudioTheory Piano Keys Mac Depot 1513511
Windows 64-bit AudioTheory Piano Keys Windows 64 Depot 1513513
Linux 64-bit AudioTheory Piano Keys Linux Depot 1513514
