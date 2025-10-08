Update Log

Added a series of assistance features named Geo Assistant. It can automatically attack, upgrade, go next level, and restart a run. However, it is not smart enough to use skills automatically, but you can enable certain modules to achieve a similar effect. You can prepare a dedicated build for it, watch it fight, and earn scores and pets.



Adjusted the size and layout parameters for elements in the settings UI, and added a new column for Geo Assistant.



New setting option Auto Go Battle: Automatically start the next level after a new run begins, or after each upgrade selection is complete.



New setting option Auto Restart Run: Automatically restart a new run after a run ends.



New setting option Auto Select Upgrade: Automatically select an upgrade upon entering the upgrade screen, prioritizing the upgrade type you have the most of. Excluding Endless, Special, Stats, and Construct types, as their content is more varied and may lack synergy.Therefore, by mixing and matching initial upgrades, you can guide the Geo Assistant's upgrade preference.



Fixed an issue where only 1 pet was awarded per level when the accumulated pet progress was greater than 2. (Previously, this issue required over 2000% Pet Drop Rate to trigger, causing the pet progress gained per level to exceed 1. For affected players, all accumulated pet progress will be granted after completing any single level after this update.)



Raised the rendering layer of barriers to be above pets.



Upcoming Development Plan

Continue to refine the Geo Assistant.



Considering a rework of the Module System.



Community

Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.I'd love to hear from you!