8 October 2025 Build 20302892 Edited 8 October 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Disabling Epic Online Services

We’ve received several reports of connection issues with Epic Online Services (EOS).

As a workaround we have added a new launch argument that allows you to completely disable EOS and use Steam Lobby/P2P services instead.

In order for this to work both players must be running the same application (e.g., both using the main game or both using the Friend’s Pass).

How to Disable EOS

  1. Right-click Brave Escape in your Steam Library.

  2. Select Properties.

  3. Under the General tab, find Launch Options.

  4. Paste the following command: -noepic

We plan to add in-game options to let you choose between Steam and EOS in a future update.

For more information, please read here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1354260/discussions/0/592910492127786871/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1354261
Linux 64-bit Depot 1354262
macOS 64-bit Depot 1354263
