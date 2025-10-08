Disabling Epic Online Services

We’ve received several reports of connection issues with Epic Online Services (EOS).

As a workaround we have added a new launch argument that allows you to completely disable EOS and use Steam Lobby/P2P services instead.

In order for this to work both players must be running the same application (e.g., both using the main game or both using the Friend’s Pass).

How to Disable EOS

Right-click Brave Escape in your Steam Library. Select Properties. Under the General tab, find Launch Options. Paste the following command: -noepic

We plan to add in-game options to let you choose between Steam and EOS in a future update.

For more information, please read here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1354260/discussions/0/592910492127786871/