Update Log:
Thank you very much to everyone for playing our game and for providing feedback on any issues encountered during your experience.
We are currently addressing these issues based on priority and will be rolling out updates progressively.
If you have any questions while playing the game, feel free to leave a comment under this post.
You can also join our official QQ group: 202022271
We welcome everyone to join the group and chat with us!
This update includes the following fixes and adjustments:
Fixed incorrect English text for the Flame character talents "Noble Birth" and "Daily Military Pay."
Resolved an issue in the fourth layer of the Endless Dream where players could not proceed to the next layer after the boss battle.
Adjusted the duel with "Arbiter - Grues": If a turn ends without selecting any cards, cards will now be played randomly to continue the duel against "Arbiter - Grues."
Changed files in this update