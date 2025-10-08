 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20302782 Edited 8 October 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone! We just pushed an update to address a security issue recently disclosed by Unity. This isn't affecting just our game. It affects all games built with Unity (2017.1 and onward).

As of now, there is no evidence that this vulnerability has ever been exploited. Even so, we're not taking risks. Please update the game as soon as you can. The patch is live, and installing it now is our best move, even if the issue hasn't impacted anything yet.

Now, go back to work and keep the lights on!

You can find all the technical details on Unity's website: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

