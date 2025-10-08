Hey everyone! We just pushed an update to address a security issue recently disclosed by Unity. This isn't affecting just our game. It affects all games built with Unity (2017.1 and onward).
As of now, there is no evidence that this vulnerability has ever been exploited. Even so, we're not taking risks. Please update the game as soon as you can. The patch is live, and installing it now is our best move, even if the issue hasn't impacted anything yet.
Now, go back to work and keep the lights on!
You can find all the technical details on Unity's website: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Game Updated to Latest Unity Security Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Power to the People Content Depot 1413371
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Power to the People Beta Depot 1413372
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update