 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20302765 Edited 16 October 2025 – 17:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention, Firefighters!

The call has come in, and it’s time to answer. Camp Woodchuck, Oakridge’s historic summer retreat and beloved local tradition since 1921, is under threat from a fast-spreading fire.

Jump into action with Firefighting Simulator: Ignite – Summer Camp DLC, now available! Gear up, strategize, and tackle these brand-new missions to save the heart of Oakridge.

📺 Watch the Release Trailer here:

The Summer Camp DLC includes:

  • Two brand-new main missions set in the scenic grounds of Camp Woodchuck

  • New props for the mission modding editor on PC, giving players even more tools to create and customize scenarios

The Summer Camp DLC is available for $4.99 | 4,99 € as an individual purchase or as part of the Year 1 Season Pass, which is also included in the Year 1 Edition of the game.

Prepare your gear and join the front lines – Oakridge needs you!

Play the Summer Camp DLC now and experience the thrill of protecting a community like never before.

Stay safe out there,
Your Firefighting Simulator Team 🧑‍🚒

Patch Notes - Update #1

In addition to the new DLC we just released our first big update for Firefighting Simulator: Ignite. Next to a ton of bug fixes and general game improvements this update also introduces the option to change your gear as well as a number of smaller and funny things to do within the fire station. We wish you a good time exploring!

New Feature: Station Gear

Next to some other additions to the fire station, you're now free to change your clothes between turnout and station gear. By default, this is done automatically based on the situation (mission and training area vs. any other time), but the behavior can be adjusted in the settings.

 

New DLC: Summer Camp

We’ve released our first mission DLC, Summer Camp. Head to the store to check out Camp Woodchuck.

 

Changelog

  • Adjusted the balancing of several missions

  • Improved mission selection list and icons performance and reliability

  • Added grouping for mission markers on map when there are more than 1 mission at the same location (mod missions)

  • Added additional icons for Squad AI behaviors

  • Added an option to hide lobby code on multiplayer and squad screens (hidden by default)

  • Fixed an UI issue where some mission titles wouldn’t be capitalized correctly in the German version

  • Fixed several other UI issues

  • Fixed some visual issues with foam rendering caused by different field of view settings

  • Fixed field of view not applying correctly on ultra widescreen resolutions causing the game to look “zoomed in”

  • Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen in the mod editor

  • Fixed an issue where some ladders would become unusable in mod missions

  • Fixed an issue that would prevent foam from working in training scenarios

  • Fixed an issue with the training area state not in sync when clients join into a multiplayer game

  • Fixed not being able to open the door at the top of the training area tower

  • Fixed global illumination / overly bright exposure issue

  • Fixed some achievement / trophy issues

  • Fixed an issue with incorrect game name in friends list on some platforms

  • Fixed several issues with progression and mission ratings

  • Fixed an issue with blocked camera controls while incapacitated

  • Fixed an issue with squad members respawning while getting rescued

  • Fixed an issue with auto-respawn not working correctly

  • Fixed an issue with the Squad AI not rescuing other squad members

  • Fixed an issue with players being stuck using the axe when the door they are interacting with is opened by another player

  • Fixed an issue with the thermal view dropping the currently held tool instead of equipping it to the belt

  • Fixed an issue with players being able to climb down aerial ladders into the ground

  • Fixed Clients often unable to interact with the world after using an aerial

  • Fixed other players not being hidden when the camera collides with them

  • Fixed several issues with destruction assets

  • Fixed several localization issues

  • Several performance and stability improvements

  • Fixed some issues with Pre-Order Bonus and Season Pass not unlocking correctly on some platform

We wish you a good time playing!

Your Firefighting Simulator team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1669481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link