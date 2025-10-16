Attention, Firefighters!

The call has come in, and it’s time to answer. Camp Woodchuck, Oakridge’s historic summer retreat and beloved local tradition since 1921, is under threat from a fast-spreading fire.

Jump into action with Firefighting Simulator: Ignite – Summer Camp DLC, now available! Gear up, strategize, and tackle these brand-new missions to save the heart of Oakridge.

📺 Watch the Release Trailer here:

The Summer Camp DLC includes:

Two brand-new main missions set in the scenic grounds of Camp Woodchuck

New props for the mission modding editor on PC, giving players even more tools to create and customize scenarios

The Summer Camp DLC is available for $4.99 | 4,99 € as an individual purchase or as part of the Year 1 Season Pass, which is also included in the Year 1 Edition of the game.

Prepare your gear and join the front lines – Oakridge needs you!

Play the Summer Camp DLC now and experience the thrill of protecting a community like never before.

Stay safe out there,

Your Firefighting Simulator Team 🧑‍🚒

Patch Notes - Update #1

In addition to the new DLC we just released our first big update for Firefighting Simulator: Ignite. Next to a ton of bug fixes and general game improvements this update also introduces the option to change your gear as well as a number of smaller and funny things to do within the fire station. We wish you a good time exploring!

New Feature: Station Gear

Next to some other additions to the fire station, you're now free to change your clothes between turnout and station gear. By default, this is done automatically based on the situation (mission and training area vs. any other time), but the behavior can be adjusted in the settings.

New DLC: Summer Camp

We’ve released our first mission DLC, Summer Camp. Head to the store to check out Camp Woodchuck.

Changelog

Adjusted the balancing of several missions

Improved mission selection list and icons performance and reliability

Added grouping for mission markers on map when there are more than 1 mission at the same location (mod missions)

Added additional icons for Squad AI behaviors

Added an option to hide lobby code on multiplayer and squad screens (hidden by default)

Fixed an UI issue where some mission titles wouldn’t be capitalized correctly in the German version

Fixed several other UI issues

Fixed some visual issues with foam rendering caused by different field of view settings

Fixed field of view not applying correctly on ultra widescreen resolutions causing the game to look “zoomed in”

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen in the mod editor

Fixed an issue where some ladders would become unusable in mod missions

Fixed an issue that would prevent foam from working in training scenarios

Fixed an issue with the training area state not in sync when clients join into a multiplayer game

Fixed not being able to open the door at the top of the training area tower

Fixed global illumination / overly bright exposure issue

Fixed some achievement / trophy issues

Fixed an issue with incorrect game name in friends list on some platforms

Fixed several issues with progression and mission ratings

Fixed an issue with blocked camera controls while incapacitated

Fixed an issue with squad members respawning while getting rescued

Fixed an issue with auto-respawn not working correctly

Fixed an issue with the Squad AI not rescuing other squad members

Fixed an issue with players being stuck using the axe when the door they are interacting with is opened by another player

Fixed an issue with the thermal view dropping the currently held tool instead of equipping it to the belt

Fixed an issue with players being able to climb down aerial ladders into the ground

Fixed Clients often unable to interact with the world after using an aerial

Fixed other players not being hidden when the camera collides with them

Fixed several issues with destruction assets

Fixed several localization issues

Several performance and stability improvements

Fixed some issues with Pre-Order Bonus and Season Pass not unlocking correctly on some platform

We wish you a good time playing!

Your Firefighting Simulator team