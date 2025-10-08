New "Hide Non-Essential Voxels" Setting (Default Off) - When enabled, this setting lets you automatically skip some of the colours in a level that are flagged as non-essential. Currently, this setting only affects the Underwater world. In which case, all of the water is flagged so that people can choose to skip the laborious water sections and just focus on the focal point of the level. This setting should also help drastically improve the performance of the underwater level for most levels, as the voxel count is lowered significantly.