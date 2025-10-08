 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20302579 Edited 8 October 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Something to tackle 🎣 the underwater levels!

We have implemented a middle-ground solution to address the performance issues as quickly as possible. Check your settings menu to play underwater without the frame drops! Thank you for your patience whilst we continue to improve the game performace and feel.

Coloring Voxels V1.7.3 Patch Notes

New Features

  • New "Hide Non-Essential Voxels" Setting (Default Off) - When enabled, this setting lets you automatically skip some of the colours in a level that are flagged as non-essential. Currently, this setting only affects the Underwater world. In which case, all of the water is flagged so that people can choose to skip the laborious water sections and just focus on the focal point of the level. This setting should also help drastically improve the performance of the underwater level for most levels, as the voxel count is lowered significantly.

Bug Fixes and Misc

  • In the language setting dropdown, changed the text for the Norwegian "norsk" to "Norsk" to better match the naming convention set by other languages.

  • In the language setting dropdown, changed the Korean "한국인" to "한국어" for better clarity.

  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't scroll to the top of some worlds in the main menu.

  • Updated Unity version to address a security concern. More info can be found here.


