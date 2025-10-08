Thank you for waiting! We have another massive update out in version 3.27!
We know you've been excitedly waiting for it - the new event, Triple Trouble, is now live! Star Breaker, Tomato and Mimyuu are up to no good! Take on the formidable new co-op boss trio to unlock new rewards and achievements!
We took the co-op module to new heights with the support for the new kind of multi-boss encounter, where 3 bosses each have their own boss decks and take turns using cards! What's more, when one boss is defeated the others will get stronger...
Kagawa Yusaku has drawn us another beautiful ending illustration for the event!
A new co-op role is out!Participate in the event to unlock the exciting new co-op role that will add new tactical options to your party!
Added 5 new co-op Mixers!
- Wild Friends (positive): All players start with a summon.
- Card Shark (positive): Players ignore all card Lvl requirements.
- Speedy Boss (negative): The Boss gains an additional +1 to MOV.
- Ubiquitous Boss (neutral): After a player lands on a Boss or Terror panel, the Boss warps to their panel.
- Ambush (negative): The Boss starts with one card 1 level higher than usual.
French Localization AddedWith credit to All-Seeing, 100% Orange Juice now officially supports the French language. We hope even more people can join the fun with this addition!
New OJDex story added!
Treasures Beneath the Night Sky is now available to play in the OJDex stories section!
Shroom Zoom has been added to Retired Events!
You can now unlock the story and rewards for Shroom Zoom at your convenience!
Numerous other improvements!In 3.27 we also did a massive rework of Co-op character role ratings, made several quality of life improvements, and some unit adjustments! You can read the full list of changes in Steam patch notes!
Please enjoy the endless summer in 100% Orange Juice!
Changed files in this update