We share with you update 2.4.1.2 which resolves some of the problems related to the recent release, and includes some additional changes:
Added
- Key binding for Photo mode
Fixed
- Not being able to cut Evergreen Flower with some knife types
- The building menu displaying the wrong amount of the required coins
- Inaccurate fence collisions
- Players not being able to pick up some items in camps
- Berry bushes not becoming ripe if saved while at 50% state
- Incorrect number being displayed after exceeding max value e.g. dynasty reputation, technology
- Fields and orchards names not being the same for all players
- World being visible for a moment before loading screen when client was joining a session
- Working status being incorrectly displayed on client if a given work assignment didn't meet a requirement
- XeSS not working on GOG and Epic platforms
- The economy summary tab displaying 10 times more used buckets of sour milk than it should have
Updated
- Item spawn method when dropped from inventory - should now appear on the ground instead of in the air
- Map loading logic
- Network optimizations for dropped items mainly for physics
- Network optimizations for inventory when player is crafting or building
- Network optimizations for Food, Water, Temperature, Poison and Alcohol stats
- Network optimizations for all Potion timers
Kind regards
Render Cube and Toplitz teams
Changed files in this update