 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20302505 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Players,
We share with you update 2.4.1.2 which resolves some of the problems related to the recent release, and includes some additional changes:

Added
  • Key binding for Photo mode

Fixed
  • Not being able to cut Evergreen Flower with some knife types
  • The building menu displaying the wrong amount of the required coins
  • Inaccurate fence collisions
  • Players not being able to pick up some items in camps
  • Berry bushes not becoming ripe if saved while at 50% state
  • Incorrect number being displayed after exceeding max value e.g. dynasty reputation, technology
  • Fields and orchards names not being the same for all players
  • World being visible for a moment before loading screen when client was joining a session
  • Working status being incorrectly displayed on client if a given work assignment didn't meet a requirement
  • XeSS not working on GOG and Epic platforms
  • The economy summary tab displaying 10 times more used buckets of sour milk than it should have

Updated
  • Item spawn method when dropped from inventory - should now appear on the ground instead of in the air
  • Map loading logic
  • Network optimizations for dropped items mainly for physics
  • Network optimizations for inventory when player is crafting or building
  • Network optimizations for Food, Water, Temperature, Poison and Alcohol stats
  • Network optimizations for all Potion timers

Kind regards
Render Cube and Toplitz teams



Changed files in this update

Medieval Dynasty Content Depot 1129581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link