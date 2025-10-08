Welcome once again to a new development version!

After a long period without updates, version 1.1.0-alpha arrives — one of the most important updates so far.

At first glance, it may look like a small release, but under the hood, the entire game logic and codebase have been rebuilt from scratch.

This massive change will allow future updates to be faster, more stable, and much easier to develop.

🧩 Main Changes

🔁 Complete Codebase Rewrite

• The entire logic and visual structure have been fully rebuilt.

• Improved overall performance and a much stronger foundation for future expansions.

🐛 Bug Fixes

YT-0002:

• Issue with money and income per video not updating properly.

Previously, when you upgraded a component, changes weren’t visible until you uploaded a new video.

Now, money and income stats update instantly whenever a change occurs.

YT-0003:

• Performance and interface issue with the laptop screen.

Floating elements (UI and upgrade menus) would disappear when clicking outside the frame, yet still consume resources.

This behavior has been completely fixed.

YT-0004:

• Game execution through a BAT file.

The game now runs via a dedicated executable (.exe), preventing progress loss if the command window is closed.

🚀 What’s Next?

This update lays the foundation for all the new content announced in Yaarmi Live, including:

• Camera 📷

• Microphone 🎙️

• Second Screen 🖥️

• Lamp 💡

…and later, the Lore that will expand the game’s story.

Thank you for continuing to support the development of Yaarmi Tycoon!

This update marks a new technical beginning that will let us move forward faster and with greater stability.

See you in the next version! 💫

