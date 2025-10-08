Added the hoverboard. An expensive toy, but it allows you to move in any direction with WASD, as well as hover in place. The hoverboard has a "sprint" option (hold shift, or toggle in settings). Sprint hoverboard movement speed scales with player sprint speed passive effect.
Added Hard Mode No. 5: Only Clay. Inspired by YouTuber & Modder Jinks' video:
Patch v1.1.1.0 - Hoverboard and Hard Mode 5
