 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20302440 Edited 8 October 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added the hoverboard. An expensive toy, but it allows you to move in any direction with WASD, as well as hover in place. The hoverboard has a "sprint" option (hold shift, or toggle in settings). Sprint hoverboard movement speed scales with player sprint speed passive effect.

  • Added Hard Mode No. 5: Only Clay. Inspired by YouTuber & Modder Jinks' video:

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3361511
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3361512
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link